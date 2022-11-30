Terran Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 28% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, Terran Coin has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00008539 BTC on exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $34.18 million and $1.38 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.16 or 0.07029755 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00496377 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.89 or 0.30192019 BTC.

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

