TerraClassicUSD Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 29th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $205.92 million and $13.33 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00076873 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00062481 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001459 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000385 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009979 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00024161 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005229 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000286 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,806,310,618 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,737,974 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
