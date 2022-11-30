Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Temple & Webster Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TPLWF remained flat at $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. Temple & Webster Group has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Temple & Webster Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Temple & Webster Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Temple & Webster Group Company Profile

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. It offers sofas, living room and outdoor furniture, lighting, rugs, baby and kids, cookware, and Christmas décor products. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products.

See Also

