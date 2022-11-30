Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TNK stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $35.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.