Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Teekay Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
Teekay Tankers Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of TNK stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. Teekay Tankers has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $35.44.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
