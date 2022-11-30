Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TETE. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition alerts:

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TETE stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08.

About Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.