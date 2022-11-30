Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,599 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.83.

NYSE LMT traded down $4.07 on Wednesday, reaching $480.03. 6,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,416. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.