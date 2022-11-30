Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,693 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $163.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,670. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $188.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,647 shares of company stock worth $1,574,990. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.95.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

