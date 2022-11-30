Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $25.61 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,996 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $25,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $3,302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $1,939,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.21. 6,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,066. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

