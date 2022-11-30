Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $19.98 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,854 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after purchasing an additional 349,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,280,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,788,000 after purchasing an additional 212,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.22. 13,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,771. The firm has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day moving average of $161.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

