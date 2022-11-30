Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Paychex worth $30,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.5 %

PAYX traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,565. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.55.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

