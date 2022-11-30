Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 8,921 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Chubb were worth $28,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.73.

Chubb stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,667. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.76. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,527 shares of company stock valued at $15,811,469 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

