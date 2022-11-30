Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 43,062 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.54. 4,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,402. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $76.06.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

