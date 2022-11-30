Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,115 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of W.W. Grainger worth $21,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 159.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,236,000 after buying an additional 168,190 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,904,000 after purchasing an additional 130,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 88.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,990,000 after purchasing an additional 128,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $590.28. 2,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $548.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.91. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

