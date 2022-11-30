TD Securities Increases Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$22.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. 868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

