TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$74.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.68.
TC Energy Stock Performance
TRP stock traded down C$1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$59.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,141,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,229. The firm has a market cap of C$59.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$54.60 and a 12 month high of C$74.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.96.
Insider Activity
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
Featured Articles
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.