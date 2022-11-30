TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$74.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.68.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock traded down C$1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$59.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,141,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,229. The firm has a market cap of C$59.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$54.60 and a 12 month high of C$74.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.96.

Insider Activity

About TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$762,065.83. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$762,065.83. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,723.74.

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.