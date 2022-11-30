Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Taylor Wimpey Trading Up 1.6 %

Taylor Wimpey stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4949 per share. This represents a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.