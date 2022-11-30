Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 485.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594,686 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of Targa Resources worth $114,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $73.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 2.36. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.08%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

