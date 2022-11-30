Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 383.3% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tantech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tantech by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,694 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tantech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TANH traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $376.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tantech Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tantech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

