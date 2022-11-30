Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TAIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,160. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Taitron Components Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Taitron Components’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

