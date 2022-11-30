T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,725 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $19,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ TROW opened at $120.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $208.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.93.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

