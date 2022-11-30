Syscoin Price Tops $0.12 (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $79.93 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,056.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00664245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00248205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00055357 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 671,292,738 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

