Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Cut by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,881 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.88% of Sysco worth $381,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Argus increased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYY stock opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.29. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

