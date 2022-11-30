Synthetix (SNX) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for about $1.73 or 0.00010114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Synthetix has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $530.47 million and $20.42 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002194 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06786181 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00510171 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.15 or 0.31031027 BTC.
About Synthetix
Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 308,069,419 coins and its circulating supply is 307,345,511 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
