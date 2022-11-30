Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.48-$2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.28-$10.35 EPS.

SNPS stock traded up $15.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,654. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.32.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $408.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

