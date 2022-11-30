Synapse Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $121.99 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Synapse has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00004023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market cap of $121.99 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.35 or 0.06757957 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00503363 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,160.56 or 0.30609393 BTC.

Synapse Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

