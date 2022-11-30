Synapse Price Hits $0.68 on Exchanges (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 30th. Synapse has a total market cap of $123.00 million and $2.04 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00003992 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

