Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Up 240.2% in November

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 240.2% from the October 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,801,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGI remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,116,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,379. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

