Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SCMWY stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $274.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.22. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $61.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCMWY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Swisscom from CHF 485 to CHF 475 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Swisscom from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 670 to CHF 674 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $551.33.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

