Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered Swire Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Swire Properties Price Performance

SWPFF opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Swire Properties has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

Swire Properties Company Profile

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company is involved in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

