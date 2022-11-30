Swiftmerge Acquisition (NASDAQ:IVCPU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Trading of Swiftmerge Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVCPU. Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 2,004,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 100.5% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 51.0% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 42.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

