Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SWMAY opened at $10.79 on Friday. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Swedish Match AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWMAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.03%. The company had revenue of $548.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0558 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile



Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

