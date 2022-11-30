Susquehanna Bancshares Trims NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price to $65.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NetApp from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

NTAP opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NetApp has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 237.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

