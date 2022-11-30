SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on SuperCom in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $7.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

