SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.29

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.29 and traded as high as C$13.52. SunOpta shares last traded at C$12.60, with a volume of 127,910 shares traded.

SunOpta Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.97, for a total transaction of C$64,825.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares in the company, valued at C$684,922.68. Insiders have sold a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $82,725 over the last three months.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

