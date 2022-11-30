Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Raises Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3911 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Suncor Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Suncor Energy has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Suncor Energy to earn $4.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

SU opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Suncor Energy by 122.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Suncor Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SU shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

