Suku (SUKU) Price Down 3% Over Last Week

Suku (SUKU) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Suku token can now be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000307 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Suku has a total market capitalization of $9.23 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

