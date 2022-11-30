Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Down 47.1% in November

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 713,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Stoneridge Price Performance
NYSE SRI traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 128,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,020. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $634.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Stoneridge
Analyst Ratings Changes
SRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stoneridge (SRI)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.