Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Down 47.1% in November

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,000 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 713,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE SRI traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 128,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,020. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $634.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,359,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 113,454 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 132,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 31,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

SRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

