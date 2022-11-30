StockNews.com Lowers Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Hold

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

NYSE:INFY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.71. 5,450,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,081,199. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter valued at $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 86.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

