StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Polar Power stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,566. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.68.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POLA. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Polar Power by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 72,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polar Power by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 76,739 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Polar Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the period. 8.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.