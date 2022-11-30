StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEX opened at $3.03 on Monday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 243,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It also offers resource assessment, project planning, research, and project management services.

