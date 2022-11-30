Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for November 30th (ABB, ANRGF, APEN, AR, ASOMY, ATLKY, BGAOY, CRM, CRWD, CTRA)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, November 30th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF)

was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $120.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) to a neutral rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Strix Group (LON:KETL) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a sell rating.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has €85.00 ($87.63) target price on the stock.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $239.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $281.00.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have GBX 1,650 ($19.74) price target on the stock.

Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $87.00.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has €15.50 ($15.98) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of €17.00 ($17.53).

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC currently has C$65.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$68.00.

Unicaja Banco (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a hold rating to a reduce rating. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $0.87 target price on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

