Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Stock Price Down 4%

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.36 and last traded at $41.36. Approximately 42 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 163,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,778,000 after buying an additional 34,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,677,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after acquiring an additional 50,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,179,000 after acquiring an additional 103,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 25.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,024,000 after acquiring an additional 244,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.