Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Up 6.6%

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.73. 687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 173,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on STER. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Check to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.
Sterling Check Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sterling Check
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sterling Check (STER)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.