Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Shares Up 6.6%

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.73. 687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 173,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STER. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Check to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 370.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 800,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,145,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 81,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

