Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.82

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$47.82 and last traded at C$47.74, with a volume of 177955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SJ shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$42.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.