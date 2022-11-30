Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0228 on Major Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $79.19 million and $2.04 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,953.11 or 0.99999494 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010193 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041303 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00245651 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02235569 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,535,384.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

