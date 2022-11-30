STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Reaches $1.02 on Top Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $126.89 million and $329,151.22 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00006067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,154.24 or 0.06858700 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.00505135 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.49 or 0.30724679 BTC.

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

