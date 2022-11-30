Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $99.01. 145,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,134,304. The company has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.21. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

