Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Shares Down 1.1%

Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.68 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.08). Approximately 6,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 95,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91 ($1.09).

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.62 million and a P/E ratio of 642.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Springfield Properties’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 4.23%. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate and residential property, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

