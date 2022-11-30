SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,124 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 57,850 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $219,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $119.45.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

