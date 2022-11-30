SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 579,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,231,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,937,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 268,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,013,000 after buying an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,913,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $338.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.09. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

